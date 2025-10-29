255 New social and affordable homes underway

The Sunshine Coast is set to receive a significant boost to its public housing supply, with 255 new social and affordable homes currently in the pipeline across the region. These homes are either in construction or under contract for delivery, marking a major step toward addressing the region's acute housing shortage.

The local effort is part of a record $5.6 billion state government investment over four years into social and community homes across Queensland, which aims to deliver 53,500 dwellings by 2044.



Specific sites across the Sunshine Coast have been identified for development, with construction already underway on 24 social homes in Beerwah. Other significant projects include 26 social homes in Sippy Downs and 63 social homes in Birtinya.

Housing Minister Sam O’Connor noted that the government was ramping up construction to deliver 2,000 social and community homes on average each year statewide by the end of this term.

"Projects like this one at Beerwah are vital to meeting the need for social housing for Sunshine Coast locals waiting for a place to call home," Minister O’Connor said.

The Beerwah development is a partnership between the government, the Kabi Kabi Aboriginal Corporation, and Coast2Bay Housing Group. Grant Cheatham, General Manager of the Kabi Kabi Aboriginal Corporation, confirmed the importance of the local collaboration.

"Once completed, these units will provide safe, secure and affordable homes for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples on the Sunshine Coast," Mr. Cheatham said.

Across Queensland, more than 5,600 social and affordable homes are currently in construction or under contract for delivery. The local pipeline of 255 homes highlights the Sunshine Coast’s role in this expanding effort.