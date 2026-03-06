When will the new Sunshine Coast Waterways Authority start?

The Queensland Government has introduced legislation to establish the Sunshine Coast Waterways Authority (SCWA) by July 1, 2026. This new statutory body will take over the long-term management, dredging, and infrastructure maintenance of local waterways from the Noosa River down to Pumicestone Passage.

Centralised Waterway Management

The SCWA is designed to provide holistic oversight for a region previously managed through a fragmented system involving multiple local councils and state departments. By creating a single statutory authority—similar to the model used on the Gold Coast for over a decade—the government aims to provide clearer regulation for marine industries and residents.

Infrastructure and Safety

The authority will be directly responsible for the delivery and upkeep of essential marine assets, including boat ramps and jetties, and the maintenance of declared navigation channels. While the SCWA handles infrastructure and planning, Maritime Safety Queensland will remain the lead regulator for pollution management, safety enforcement, and emergency response.

Protecting Local Assets

Minister for Transport and Main Roads Brent Mickelberg stated the authority will provide the governance needed to support marine businesses and preserve the region's lifestyle. The SCWA will also support ongoing emergency works to restore and maintain the Bribie Island and Pumicestone Passage systems.