Construction begins on Aura Town Centre

Construction has officially commenced on the first stage of the Aura Town Centre, a 16,300-square-metre retail and entertainment precinct designed to serve the southern Sunshine Coast. Located within Stockland’s Aura masterplanned community, the project is expected to be fully operational and open to the public by late 2027.

Key Features and Retailers

The first stage of the development focuses on daily essentials, health services, and dining. Key features include:

Major Supermarkets: Full-line Woolworths and ALDI stores.

Full-line Woolworths and ALDI stores. Retail & Services: Approximately 55 specialty shops, two mini-majors, and three non-retail service tenancies.

Approximately 55 specialty shops, two mini-majors, and three non-retail service tenancies. Health & Wellness: Dedicated space for a medical precinct and a gym.

Dedicated space for a medical precinct and a gym. Parking: 680 allocated car parks.

Community Integration

The Town Centre is designed to integrate with the broader 100-hectare Aura City Centre. It will sit adjacent to the 5.3-hectare Aura Parklands—which features a swimming lagoon, event spaces and the future Aura Hotel, operated by the Comiskey Group.

The layout emphasises "non-discretionary" retail, focusing on groceries and services that require physical attendance rather than online shopping. The precinct is accessible via Aura’s network of walking paths and cycling veloways, aiming to provide a central hub for the 15,000 residents currently living in the catchment.

Economic Impact

The project is a significant component of Stockland’s long-term investment in the region. On completion of the masterplanned community, Aura is expected to house over 50,000 residents and support 15,000 regional jobs. The construction and ongoing operation of the Town Centre are expected to provide hundreds of local employment opportunities.