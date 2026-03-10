Relief for climbers, new facilities underway at Mount Coolum

Construction has officially begun on long-awaited public amenities at the base of Mount Coolum National Park, promising much-needed comfort for the thousands of locals and visitors who tackle the summit each month.

Division 8 Councillor Taylor Bunnag confirmed that work on the new modular amenities block, located beside the car park near Tanah Street West, commenced on Monday, March 2. The project features a unisex Person with Disability (PWD) toilet and three unisex ambulant cubicles, all powered sustainably by a dedicated solar system.

What this means for you

Convenience for Ratepayers: For too long, the nearest public toilets were 2km away at Birrahl Park; this new facility ensures you can "answer nature’s call" comfortably at the trail itself.

For too long, the nearest public toilets were 2km away at Birrahl Park; this new facility ensures you can "answer nature’s call" comfortably at the trail itself. Minimal Disruption: While works are scheduled daily between 7 am and 5 pm until mid-May 2026, the council is employing noise and dust mitigation to keep the impact on nearby residents to a minimum.

While works are scheduled daily between 7 am and 5 pm until mid-May 2026, the council is employing noise and dust mitigation to keep the impact on nearby residents to a minimum. Improved Safety: The prefabricated block is specifically designed to improve security and accessibility, helping everyone feel safer while enjoying our region's natural beauty.

Know someone who loves the 1.6km summit walk? Share the story so they know relief is finally on the way! Make sure your local fitness groups and walking clubs are aware of the temporary parking changes during construction.