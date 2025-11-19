$25M for Bribie Island and Pumicestone Passage future

The Queensland Government has committed $25 million towards long-term planning and protection of Bribie Island and the Pumicestone Passage, following the release of the Final Bribie Island Erosion and Breakthrough Review report. This investment is set to secure the future of the vital coastal system and natural asset.

Immediate Works Pave the Way for Long-Term Strategy

The funding commitment comes on the heels of successful emergency works, including the recent closure of Breakthrough 2 at Bribie Island. This breakthrough, which was a result of damage caused by ex-Tropical Cyclone Alfred, was closed after 24/7 dredging efforts that saw over 370,000m of sand moved. This work was delivered ahead of the 2025-2026 storm season.

Focus is now shifting to the next phase of emergency efforts, with a second dredge expected to arrive in the passage within the next month. Current works are concentrated on closing Breakthrough 3 and reinforcing dune protection.

The Bribie Island-Pumicestone Passage system is recognised as highly dynamic, and the recent review found that significant planning is now required for major long-term works.

Planning for Lasting Protection

The $25 million investment will enable the Coordinator-General to advance the long-term recommendations outlined in the review. This includes detailed planning, investigations, and environmental studies to support the application for necessary environmental approvals from the Australian Government for future capital works.

The government's long-term plan is focused on several key outcomes for the local community and environment:

Delivering long-term protection for homes, foreshore assets, and infrastructure.

Improving water quality within the Pumicestone Passage.

Enhancing navigation safety within the passage.

Insights gained during the extensive emergency response are being leveraged to develop a comprehensive program of works aimed at ensuring lasting protection for the island and the passage.

Deputy Premier Jarrod Bleijie stated that the government is committed to long-term action to safeguard this vital coastal system, following the implementation of swift emergency measures.

Member for Caloundra Kendall Morton emphasised that Bribie Island is one of the region’s most treasured natural assets, and this long-term strategy will ensure it remains that way for generations. Queensland Coordinator-General Gerard Coggan also praised the collaborative efforts of the government, contractors, and local communities in reaching this milestone. He noted that the emergency works not only address immediate risks but also "lay the groundwork for the comprehensive long-term measures outlined in the Review".

The final review report was informed by expert recommendations and community feedback, providing a solid foundation for the comprehensive planning measures now underway.

Map of emergency works priorities

For more information visit the Coordinator-General's Bribie Island Emergency Works page.