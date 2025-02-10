50 cent fares made permanent

Queensland’s 50 cent public transport fares have officially become permanent*, fulfilling an election commitment aimed at easing cost-of-living pressures.

Since the introduction of the discounted fares, more than 93.3 million trips have been taken, saving commuters over $181 million. Public transport usage has increased by 18.3% compared to 2023 and is now nearly 5% higher than pre-pandemic levels. Regional Queensland has also seen a 20% rise in bus patronage.

The fare applies to all Translink services, including buses, trains, ferries, trams, and on-demand transport across South East Queensland, as well as regional urban bus networks and the Coochiemudlo Island Ferry.

Minister for Transport and Main Roads Brent Mickelberg said the initiative has been widely embraced by commuters.

“Many Queenslanders have told me they are now using public transport instead of driving, while families are enjoying more outings thanks to the cheaper fares,” he said.

With continued support from public transport staff and operators, the initiative aims to encourage even more people to choose affordable and accessible public transport across the state.

*50 cent fares were launched as a 6-month trial starting on 5 August 2024 and ending on 9 February 2025, before the Crisafulli Government announced them as permanent in November 2024.