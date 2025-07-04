Coast set for 2032 Games transformation

The Sunshine Coast is gearing up for significant developments as part of the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games, with a new funding agreement between the Australian and Queensland Governments securing key infrastructure projects. This commitment will bring generational improvements to the region, benefiting both locals and visitors for decades to come.

A crucial part of the 2032 Delivery Plan includes upgrades to the Sunshine Coast Stadium within the Kawana Sports Precinct and enhancements to the Sunshine Coast Mountain Bike Centre. These improvements aim to boost the region's capacity to host Games events and support local grassroots sports.



Perhaps one of the most transformative projects is the revitalisation of the Maroochydore City Centre. This area is set to become an Athlete Village, an arena, and a vibrant cultural precinct, creating a lasting legacy beyond the Games.

Public transport is also a focus, with the delivery of "The Wave" project. This initiative promises a seamless public transport connection to the Sunshine Coast Airport, including direct rail services from Beerwah to Birtinya and a metro link from Birtinya to the Sunshine Coast Airport via Maroochydore. This will significantly improve connectivity across the region.

Furthermore, the Sunshine Coast will benefit from a share in the $250 million "Games On!" programs, which will see upgrades to numerous grassroots community clubs.

Games procurement for venue projects, including the Sunshine Coast Stadium, is now underway, marking a significant milestone in the delivery of these exciting plans. The community can look forward to world-class infrastructure and enhanced facilities as the region prepares to play a key role in the 2032 Games.

For more information, visit delivering2032.com.au