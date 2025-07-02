Waste levy impact: What it means for Coast households



Sunshine Coast residents may soon see changes to their household waste bills as a state waste levy begins to impact local councils. The levy, effective from July 1, will reduce the offset payments councils receive from the state government, potentially leading to increased costs for ratepayers or a reduction in local services.

The Local Government Association of Queensland (LGAQ) has launched a "Bin the Tax" campaign in response, highlighting that councils in waste levy zones will no longer receive the full 100% offset previously provided by the state. This offset was intended to prevent the levy from directly affecting household bins. Now, for some councils, the offset will drop to 70% this financial year, with further reductions expected unless a reset is agreed upon by the State Government.

This change means that the Sunshine Coast Regional Council, along with 18 other councils across Queensland, faces a reduction in offset payments. For the Sunshine Coast, this could lead to difficult decisions between passing on the increased cost to residents or cutting funding for essential services like parks, libraries, and community facilities.The state government's waste levy aims to reduce landfill waste and increase recycling.

However, concerns have been raised by local governments that the promised investment in recycling options and other markets for kerbside waste has not been fully implemented. This leaves households without adequate options to divert waste and avoid the tax.

Sunshine Coast Mayor Rosanna Natoli emphasised the impact on local households: “We’re working hard to manage that growth responsibly, without passing unnecessary costs onto our householders,” Mayor Natoli said.



“Our community expects us to deliver efficient, sustainable waste services - and we do.

“But the State’s waste levy amounts to a bin tax that hits households directly and it’s a cost we simply cannot absorb.



“This campaign is about protecting our residents.



“It’s not just about bins - it’s about fairness.



“We’re standing with the LGAQ to say no to a bin tax because it’s our job to stand up for our community.”

Local councils are calling for a pause on any further reduction to the waste levy offset payments until a new Queensland Waste Strategy, currently under public consultation, is completed. The LGAQ's campaign seeks to highlight the direct financial impact on residents and advocate for a more equitable approach to waste management funding.