Council unveils 2025-26 budget

Sunshine Coast Council today unveiled its 2025–26 Budget, focusing on responsible financial management and delivering essential services and infrastructure despite rising costs. The budget aims to limit the general rate rise for most owner-occupiers to $2.10 per week, while addressing community priorities such as safer roads, improved parks, and environmental protection.



The budget allocates significant funds to infrastructure, including $262.3 million for growth-related projects. Key investments include $30.2 million for road maintenance, $22.4 million for park amenities, and over $11 million for sand nourishment on beaches. Libraries will receive $23 million, reflecting increased patronage, and community groups will benefit from $4.4 million in grants.



However, residents will see increases in waste charges, with a total rise of $2.35 per week for standard bin collection services. This increase is partially attributed to the State Government’s Waste Levy, which adds $37.70 to the annual cost of a standard bin service. Council stated that while it receives $10.3 million to offset this, it falls short of the $26 million required. To manage future waste demands, significant upgrades are planned for resource recovery centres and landfills.



In an effort to ease the financial burden on ratepayers, the Environment Levy ($82 per annum) and Arts and Heritage Levy ($20 per annum) will remain frozen. The Transport Levy will be reduced by $3.08 to $43.92 per annum by pausing the Futures Fund contribution. The Environment Levy will continue to fund initiatives such as threatened species support, waterway restoration, invasive species management, and coastal rehabilitation. The Arts and Heritage Levy will support cultural heritage and creative industries, including the Horizon Festival and the Cultural Olympiad futures fund. The reduced Transport Levy will focus on priority safety projects near schools and medical facilities, and explore new transport services.



Council is also adjusting the transitory accommodation rate category to encourage properties back into the long-term rental market, with a more modest increase for units in hotel precincts. Pensioner concessions have been increased, collectively saving pensioners $5 million this financial year, and interest-free payment plans are available for ratepayers.



The budget acknowledges the rising costs of materials, labour, fuel, and power, which have impacted maintenance and service delivery. Council has initiated a financial reset, including a priority-based budgeting approach for 2026–27 and cost-cutting measures such as pausing recruitment and reviewing services, which have already saved $8.9 million.



This budget aligns with Council’s corporate plan, supporting strong communities ($129 million), environmental enhancement and liveability ($343 million), a resilient local economy ($35 million), and service excellence and growth management ($380 million). Major capital works highlights include the Caloundra Transport Corridor Upgrade ($15.2 million), Mooloolaba Foreshore Stage 2 ($13 million), and the Honey Farm Clubhouse construction ($6.8 million).

For further information on Sunshine Coast Council’s 2025–26 Budget, including the capital works highlights in each division, visit www.sunshinecoast.qld.gov.au/budget.