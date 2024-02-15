Backing our Cyber Future

Division 8 Councillor and 2024 Mayoral Candidate Jason O'Pray announced his intention to prioritise cyber security on the Sunshine Coast by proposing the immediate development of a Sunshine Coast Council Cyber Security Strategy upon his election as mayor.

He plans to assemble a high-level working group comprising industry professionals and academics to oversee its implementation, emphasising the importance of protecting the personal data of ratepayers, pet owners, and business owners.

Mr O'Pray highlighted the region's success in creating higher-paying jobs within the technology sector through its Economic Development Strategy, and his cyber security initiative aims to further protect ratepayers by collaborating with local businesses and academics, including those from UniSC.