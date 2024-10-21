Birtinya housing boost: community consultation now open

Sunshine Coast Council is inviting residents to provide feedback on a proposed Temporary Local Planning Instrument (TLPI) aimed at increasing housing and accommodation options in the growing Birtinya Town Centre. The initiative seeks to address the region’s housing crisis by amending the current planning framework, allowing for higher-density residential development in the town centre.

Under the proposal, the maximum building height would increase from 10 storeys to 15 storeys, with provisions for up to three buildings reaching 18 storeys. Additionally, new residential developments would be required to contribute to the supply of diverse and affordable housing, ensuring a range of living options to meet the needs of the growing community.

Division 3 Councillor Tim Burns highlighted the urgency of the proposal, stating that Birtinya Town Centre is an ideal location for increased residential density due to its existing infrastructure. "This proposal is a response to the current housing crisis. By focusing on Birtinya, we can provide affordable and diverse housing in an area already equipped to support additional development," Cr Burns said.

In addition to housing, the TLPI would enable the development of hotel accommodation along Lake Kawana’s east bank, meeting the growing demand for tourism facilities ahead of the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Council is seeking community input on these proposed changes, which aim to enhance Birtinya’s liveability and vibrancy. Feedback will be considered before the TLPI is submitted to the State Planning Minister for approval. If approved, the changes could apply for up to two years, during which time the Council would need to amend the Sunshine Coast Planning Scheme to make them permanent.

Residents can have their say by visiting haveyoursay.qld.gov.au before November 12, 2024. Pop-up sessions will be held at Birtinya Shopping Centre on October 26 (10am–12pm) and November 7 (3pm–5pm), where residents can speak directly with Council officers.

This proposal represents a significant step toward addressing the Sunshine Coast’s housing challenges while supporting the future growth of Birtinya as a vibrant regional centre.