Marcoola streetscape revamped

Marcoola’s Lorraine Avenue corner has undergone a major transformation, creating a pedestrian-friendly shared zone designed to enhance community connection and safety.

The Sunshine Coast Council project, completed after the Christmas and New Year break, revitalized the popular beachside area with new pathways, gardens, and improved accessibility. Division 8 Councillor Taylor Bunnag said the redesign was shaped by community input and aimed to improve quality of life.

“The existing coastal footpath has been renewed, and the eastern side of the street is now a dedicated pedestrian walkway with new greenery to provide shade and cooling,” Cr Bunnag said. “Accessibility was a key focus, with kerbs removed for a seamless, shared space that everyone can enjoy.”

Additional car parking bays and a relocated car park improve convenience, while upgraded crossings and connecting pathways enhance connectivity.

Locals have welcomed the changes, which encourage people to stroll, relax, and enjoy the area’s natural beauty.