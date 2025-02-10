Koala’s return highlights need for wildlife protection

The Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital remains a crucial lifeline for native wildlife, with koala Summer returning for treatment—underscoring the ongoing threats to these iconic animals.

Summer, first admitted in 2021 after a vehicle collision, recently returned suffering from chlamydia-related conjunctivitis. Back then, she endured severe head trauma and a ruptured eardrum, requiring six months of intensive care. Her joey, Salt, remained safely with her until joining the hospital’s Koala Kindy.

"Seeing Summer return is heartbreaking," said Dr. Ludo Valenza, Wildlife Hospital Manager. "Koalas should be breeding in the wild, not undergoing treatment for preventable diseases."

Over half of koalas admitted suffer from disease, vehicle strikes, pet attacks, or habitat loss, with rehabilitation costs reaching up to AUD $20,000 per koala.

Dr. Valenza urges vigilance on roads, responsible pet ownership, and habitat protection. The hospital, part of Steve and Terri Irwin’s Wildlife Warriors, has treated over 11,000 koalas.

Visitors can donate and see the team in action at the Wildlife Hospital’s Sneak Peek, where they are able to see the veterinarian team and hospital in action as they treat, sick injured and orphaned wildlife.

More information is available at www.wildlifewarriors.org.au.