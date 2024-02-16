Bonza swift to the rescue



In a bid to support Taylor Swift fans, affectionately known as Swifties, Bonza, a low-cost airline, has stepped up by adding an extra flight from the Sunshine Coast to Melbourne. This move aims to rescue fans left stranded due to a cancelled flight, ensuring they don't miss the pop icon's highly anticipated Eras Tour in Melbourne.

Taking place from February 16th to 18th, the concerts have attracted thousands of regional Australian Swifties, many of whom have utilized Bonza’s affordable direct flights to the city. Bonza CEO Tim Jordan emphasized the airline's commitment to making this "once in a lifetime" event accessible, keeping fares low for the additional flight and the return journey.

This decision aligns with Bonza's broader mission to enhance domestic travel and tourism by offering cost-effective air travel options. With most flights to Melbourne for the concert weekend fully booked, Bonza's initiative not only aids stranded fans but also reflects a growing demand for domestic travel in Australia.

The airline, which operates 13 routes to and from Melbourne, encourages travelers to use the Fly Bonza app for bookings, underscoring their role in connecting Australians to major events and destinations across the country affordably.