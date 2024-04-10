Book locker beckons book lovers

Residents of Baringa in the Sunshine Coast are celebrating the launch of a unique library service, a first for the region. The new Book Locker, housed within the Baringa Community Centre at 20 Edwards Terrace, offers an innovative way to access a wide range of reading materials. Operating like a vending machine for books, this express library service is available Monday to Friday from 9am to 3pm.

The Book Locker allows library members to easily borrow from a selection of up to 160 titles, encompassing adult fiction and non-fiction, young adult and junior categories, as well as toddler board books and picture books. This service is designed to cater to the literary needs of one of the fastest-growing communities on the Sunshine Coast.

Division 1 Councillor Jenny Broderick emphasised the convenience and the enhancement of book access this new initiative provides. "It is simple to use, conveniently located and will encourage reading within this growing community," said Councillor Broderick. She highlighted the role of such innovations in connecting and engaging with the community to foster a brighter future.

The use of the Book Locker is free for all with a full library membership. For those not yet members, joining is possible at any of the eight library locations across the region. More information about the Baringa Book Locker can be found on the Council’s website.