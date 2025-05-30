Families and businesses celebrate levy hike reversal

Sunshine Coast residents and business owners are breathing a sigh of relief after the State Government reversed a proposed increase to the Emergency Service Levy. This decision comes after strong advocacy from the Sunshine Coast Council.



More than 19,000 homeowners were facing an increase of up to $124 in their annual Emergency Service Levy, starting July 1, 2025. Businesses in areas like the Coolum industrial estate were also looking at hikes ranging from $2,000 to $12,000, based on their floor space.



Mayor Rosanna Natoli said the council felt the increase was unfair. "We believed the levy increase was unjustified as there was no evidence of increased service delivery from the Queensland Fire Department for affected areas," she said. Councillors Jenny Broderick, Taylor Bunnag, and Maria Suarez also voiced concerns.



The areas that would have been most affected were Caloundra South, Marcoola, Coolum, Peregian Springs, and Peregian Beach in Noosa. Cr Suarez pointed out that for some businesses, these increases could have meant closing down. "This would have placed an unbearable burden on them," she said.



The council argued there was no solid proof of improvements or expansions to fire services in these communities. "There was no hard commitment that there would definitely be an increase in the hours of operation nor was there any commitment that more firefighters would be stationed at Coolum," Cr Suarez added.



Now, thanks to the council's efforts, Minister for Fire, Disaster Recovery and Volunteers Ann Leahy has changed the decision. Mayor Natoli thanked the Minister for listening to their concerns. "This is a great example of advocacy in action, fighting for our residents when costs cannot be justified," she said.



Some residents and businesses may have received letters about the increase, but these were sent before the reversal. Updated letters confirming the levy will not increase are being sent out.

Residents with questions are encouraged to contact the Queensland Fire Department directly.