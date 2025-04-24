Celebrating 21 years of resilience and regional pride

One of the Sunshine Coast’s most beloved artisan dairies, Maleny Cheese, is celebrating a major milestone — 21 years of serving the region with high-quality, locally made dairy products.

Owners Markus and Sara Bucher marked the occasion with a morning tea on Thursday, April 24, joined by staff and local dairy farmers who have supported their journey through both prosperous and challenging times. Despite facing droughts, floods, COVID-19 disruptions, and even an arson attack in 2019, the Maleny Cheese team has remained resilient and committed to their craft.

Rooted in a region with a proud 126-year dairy heritage, Maleny Cheese continues to prioritize sustainability across all facets of its operation, from using solar energy to conserving its original building. Their success also stems from strong partnerships with fellow local family-run businesses, including Maleny Dairies, Woombye Cheese, and Kenilworth Dairies.

Looking ahead, Maleny Cheese will host a special ‘High-Cheese à la Swiss’ event during this year’s The Curated Plate festival (July 25 – August 3). The event will showcase Swiss and Sunshine Coast cheeses paired with regional wines, celebrating both the Buchers’ heritage and the area's rich dairy traditions.

Markus and Sara Bucher remain optimistic about the future of dairy on the Sunshine Coast. Having also grown a boutique milk transport business and operated their own farm for over a decade, they believe Queensland’s dairy sector is well-positioned for sustainable growth amidst a changing industry landscape.

For more about Maleny Cheese and their celebrations, visit www.malenycheese.com.au.