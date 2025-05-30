Think before you drive this Fatality Free Friday

This Friday, May 30th, the Queensland Police Service is asking everyone to take a moment and think about their driving. They're highlighting Fatality Free Friday, a national event that encourages all road users to commit to driving safely and protect lives.

So far this year, over 100 people have tragically lost their lives on Queensland roads. Police want drivers to consider how they're driving and the potential consequences of their actions.

Senior Constable Chloe Holmes, a Forensic Crash Investigator, sees the harsh reality of road accidents firsthand. She's been to many fatal crashes and says the impact of those scenes stays with her. "When we arrive at a fatal crash, it's not just damaged vehicles we see – it's families broken apart," Senior Constable Holmes explains. "One bad decision, like speeding or getting distracted, can change everything in an instant."

Forensic Crash Investigators are the ones who study what happens in every fatal crash. They gather evidence, try to figure out how the crash happened, and find out what caused it. While many things can lead to a crash, Fatality Free Friday reminds everyone to do their part in making roads safer.

Acting Chief Superintendent Garrath Channells of the Queensland Police Service said that just one moment of distraction can have life-changing consequences. "Our officers work hard to prevent accidents, but we need everyone's help," he said. "We don't want to deliver any more terrible news to families. That's why we want everyone to commit to safe driving, not just today, but every day."

Police data shows that crashes can be reduced if drivers avoid what they call the 'Fatal Five' behaviours: speeding, drink and drug driving, not wearing seatbelts, driving tired, and getting distracted.

You can watch a video with Senior Constable Holmes discussing this important issue here.

