Business Council urges accelerated delivery ahead of 2032 Games

The Sunshine Coast Business Council (SCBC) is calling on the private sector and government to accelerate project delivery, particularly for housing and new tourism accommodation, as the region prepares for the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games. The SCBC stresses that while significant government and private sector funding is earmarked, the challenge lies in delivery to ensure the investment drives long-term prosperity and a lasting legacy.

The SCBC will host its annual Combined Government and Business Forum this month. The event will bring together members and representatives from all levels of government to discuss how the region can harness opportunities resulting from government funding and private investment ahead of the 2032 Games.

SCBC Chair Sandy Zubrinich said the Forum is a timely opportunity to reflect on the new State Government's efforts to improve the investment environment and strengthen the Queensland economy. She noted that while government funding is setting the pace, increased private investment is essential to sustain growth beyond 2032.

Preparation for the Games is expected to dominate investment over the next decade. Major projects anticipated to reshape the region include long-awaited transport infrastructure upgrades. These upgrades include the faster rail connection between Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast and the delivery of the Mooloolah River Interchange by 2032.

Another significant development is the new arena in the Maroochydore City Centre, being developed through a public-private partnership (PPP) led by Walker Corporation. This precinct is slated to include an athletes’ village—which will later be converted into residential dwellings, alongside a hotel and a major convention and entertainment centre.

Ms. Zubrinich acknowledged that the State Government has taken steps to boost investor confidence and lay the foundation for sustainable growth. However, she highlighted a pressing need to accelerate the delivery of housing and new tourism hotel accommodation.

To achieve this, the SCBC is advocating for stronger alignment between the private sector, local councils, and state and federal governments. The goal is to reduce bureaucracy, speed up approvals, close the gap in housing supply, and ensure supporting infrastructure keeps pace with population growth.

The Combined Government and Business Forum at the end of the month will focus on creating the right environment for business confidence and private investment, aiming for the Sunshine Coast to enter the Games decade stronger and more resilient.