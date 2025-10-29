Child safety focus for Day for Daniel

The Daniel Morcombe Foundation, established on the Sunshine Coast as a lasting legacy to Daniel Morcombe, is set to deliver its crucial child safety message to over 50,000 children across Australia with the launch of the latest "Australia’s Biggest Child Safety Lesson".

The livestreamed video lessons, tailored for early years and primary school-aged children, will premiere on Friday, October 31, 2025—which is the annual Day for Daniel. This year's lesson theme, "Safe Spaces," is designed to empower children by focusing on creating safer environments both online and in their physical world.

The Day for Daniel is Australia’s largest child safety education and awareness event, promoting the crucial message of "Recognise, React, and Report" when children feel unsafe. Bruce and Denise Morcombe, co-founders of the foundation following their son Daniel's tragic abduction on the Sunshine Coast in 2003, have been praised for their unwavering, two-decade commitment to child safety education.

The Foundation's tireless work has established it as a beacon of hope and education across the nation. In 2024 alone, more than two million people participated in Day for Daniel, demonstrating the wide reach and growing commitment to child safety awareness. Over 500,000 students watched Australia's Biggest Child Safety Lesson last year.

The Foundation has secured a three-year funding agreement from the Queensland state government to provide $1.5 million to deliver Day for Daniel and the child safety lesson, reinforcing its ability to continue its vital education and support for young victims of crime.

This investment in the Foundation's initiatives is intended to help inform students of potential dangers and provide children with the tools they need to protect themselves from harm, whether at home, at school, at childcare, or online.

Schools and early childhood services throughout Queensland and the rest of Australia are encouraged to participate in the live stream on Friday, October 31, 2025, or access the recorded lessons and resources afterwards, to help spread these essential safety messages.

For more information about Australia’s Biggest Child Safety Lesson and Day for Daniel, the Daniel Morcombe Foundation website is available at www.danielmorcombe.com.au.