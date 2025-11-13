Coast downsizers enjoy greater wellbeing in community living

With more than two in five Sunshine Coast residents now aged over 55, a new trend shows that purpose-built communities are helping this growing population live happier, healthier, and more connected lives.

New research from Stockland reveals that homeowners in its Halcyon over-50s communities are reporting significantly higher Personal Wellbeing Index (PWI) scores—84.7—compared to the national average of 73.1 for Australians aged 55 and over. This comes as nearly one in five older Australians report feeling lonely some or most of the time.

The findings suggest that the community model, which focuses on meaningful connection, helps to counteract loneliness. Wellbeing expert Dr. Darren Morton, author of Live More Happy, noted that the PWI measures satisfaction across areas like health, relationships, safety, and community, and higher scores correlate with a stronger sense of belonging.

Stockland Project Director, Andrew Astorquia, explained that the communities are designed to foster this connection through amenities like resort-style clubhouses, wellness facilities, walking trails, and social events. For example, Halcyon Nirimba residents Jacqui and Rob Chappell found a renewed sense of belonging and an active lifestyle, even after facing health challenges. Mrs. Chappell stated that the community provides the privacy of home alongside the safety and comfort of a caring community, which traditional neighbourhoods often lack.

The strong demand for this lifestyle is evident locally, with Stockland’s newest Halcyon at Yandina attracting nearly 1,000 enquiries and selling 90 per cent of its first two stages rapidly. Affordability, accessibility, and lifestyle are key factors driving this strong downsizer demand, which could shape life for nearly 150,000 locals.

The trend is playing out at Halcyon Yandina, where most buyers are prioritising amenity-rich communities surrounded by green open spaces, often looking inland from the coast. As Dr. Morton puts it, "Australians are redefining retirement – asking not where to retire, but how to truly live".

Work at Halcyon Yandina is set to begin later this year, with construction expected to take around four years to complete. New land releases are planned for November, and first home owners anticipated to move in by mid-2026. Halcyon Coves latest land release was 10 November with Halcyon Dales new land release at the end of November.

