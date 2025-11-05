Coast tech firm expands national reach with acquisition

The two organisations were recently recognised at the 2025 Telstra Partner Awards.

Sunshine Coast-based technology firm Entag has announced the acquisition of Rubicon 8, a move set to transform the Australian technology services sector and bring expanded capabilities to local businesses. The acquisition, backed by investment from Anchorage Capital Partners, combines the strengths of both companies to deliver a greater range of enterprise-grade technology and managed services.

For businesses on the Sunshine Coast and in regional Queensland, the merger means access to a 145-strong team with deep domain expertise. Entag's existing focus on enterprise delivery, cloud solutions, and a customer-first approach is now complemented by Rubicon 8’s proven expertise in network, security, and end-point services.

Entag CEO Kris Carver said customers would gain access to deeper technology expertise, faster innovation cycles, and integrated platforms designed to grow with their business. The combined entity aims to accelerate digital transformation across industries and deliver scalable, future-ready solutions.

Kris Carver Entag CEO

The expanded offering will cover areas critical for modern businesses, including end-point device management, network, security, unified communications, Cloud, ICT managed services, and physical security solutions. This increased capacity and scale positions the now larger entity to better support local businesses looking to expand their footprint or co-develop new solutions.

The announcement reflects a broader industry trend toward values-driven collaboration and strategic growth in the digital services space.

The two organisations were recently recognised at the 2025 Telstra Partner Awards, with Entag honoured as Telstra Enterprise Partner of the Year and Cloud and AI Partner of the Year. Rubicon 8 was named Telstra Business Partner of the Year for the second consecutive year, also receiving the Data and Connectivity Partner of the Year award.

Mr Carver, along with Anchorage Capital Partners’ Managing Partner Edward Bostock, expressed commitment to delivering long-term value for customers and partners. The alliance is poised to lead the next chapter of digital transformation in Australia, supported by strategic partnerships with major technology vendors including Telstra, Microsoft, Apple, Fortinet, and Samsung. The move also sets the stage for further expansion and talent acquisition in the managed service provider (MSP) and digital services space.