Coast Tourism operators shine at tourism awards

Sunshine Coast tourism businesses have claimed a string of accolades at the 40th annual Queensland Tourism Awards, recognising the region’s excellence, creativity and enduring appeal within the state’s $34.7 billion visitor economy.

Held at the Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre, the milestone event brought together more than 1,000 industry leaders to celebrate the best in Queensland tourism. Sunshine Coast operators stood out across key categories, reaffirming the region’s reputation as one of the State’s most popular tourism destinations.

Sunshine Coast winners were:

Gold

Narrows Escape Rainforest Retreat – Hosted Accommodation

Silver

Maleny Botanic Gardens & Bird World – Tourist Attractions

Maleny Cheese Café – Excellence in Food Tourism

Saltwater Eco Tours – Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander Tourism Experiences

Bronze

Noosa Triathlon – Major Festivals & Events

The Country House at Hunchy – Hosted Accommodation

Queensland Tourism Industry Council (QTIC) CEO Natassia Wheeler congratulated the region’s winners, noting that the Sunshine Coast continues to help lead the way in sustainability, innovation and experience design.

“The Sunshine Coast has an incredible depth of talent and creativity across its tourism sector,” Wheeler said. “From coastal experiences to hinterland retreats, these operators embody the passion and quality that keep visitors returning year after year.”

Wheeler said the Awards were as much about professional growth as they are about recognition.

“The Queensland Tourism Awards represent more than a single night of celebration - they’re the end point of a journey that starts months earlier,” she said.

“Every entrant undertakes a process of reflection, benchmarking and improvement. That’s what drives capability and consistency across our industry. The businesses we celebrate tonight have invested in their people, their experiences and their communities - and that’s what will help shape Queensland’s reputation as a global destination.”

Wheeler added that the milestone 40th year of the Awards comes at a defining time for the sector.

“Tourism is one of Queensland’s most important economic pillars - supporting more than 260,000 jobs and contributing billions to the economy each year. As we look towards Brisbane 2032, there’s never been a more critical time to recognise and strengthen the talent that underpins our success.”

Minister for the Environment and Tourism, Minister for Science and Innovation Andrew Powell said he was blown away by the talent, dedication and range of the tourism operators recognised last night.

“Queensland is the home of the holiday – and for good reason,” said Minister Powell.

“The Awards are a public recognition of the sensational offerings put forward by operators the length and breadth of the State.

“But the real recognition is from the millions of visitors to Queensland, who take home memories of an incredible destination with incredible people making their visit unique.”

Tourism and Events Queensland CEO Craig Davidson congratulated winners and finalists and said the gala represents a united industry who are ready to show the world what they’re made of.

"Tonight, we celebrate the very best of Queensland tourism, the businesses and individuals who set the benchmark for excellence. It’s fantastic to see every corner of our state represented and to feel the spirit of collaboration that defines our industry.

“Congratulations to all the winners and finalists – your success strengthens our industry and inspires us as we look to the future."

The event concluded Tourism Week 2025, following a successful week of industry collaboration through Destination IQ and DestinationQ - both focused on growing Queensland’s tourism leadership and global advantage.

Queensland Tourism Awards is proudly supported by the Queensland Government and Tourism and Events Queensland.