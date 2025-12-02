Collaboration crucial to sustain Sunshine Coast's growth

The region's economic future hinges on stronger collaboration between the public and private sectors, according to the key takeaway from the 10th annual Sunshine Coast Business Council (SCBC) Combined Government & Business Forum.

Held at the University of the Sunshine Coast's Innovation Centre, Friday, 28 November, the forum brought together federal, state, and local government leaders with business representatives to discuss the economic outlook, investment opportunities, and major upcoming projects for the Sunshine Coast.



The forum highlighted the region’s current momentum, driven by major State Government funding commitments and the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games opportunities.

Data presented by Urbis Partner Kris Krpan showed that combined private and public sector infrastructure investment averaged $1.59 billion per year between 2019 and 2024, largely fuelled by transport, large-scale residential, and mixed-use precincts.

Critically, the investment pipeline is projected to rise significantly, reaching an estimated $3.53 billion annually between 2025 and 2030, with transport being the largest driver ($11.2 billion projected total), followed by master-planned communities like the Maroochydore City Centre, and a notable increase in tourism-related infrastructure.



SCBC Chair Sandy Zubrinich stressed that while investment is expected to remain high initially, there is a "real risk of a decline" in annual investment during the 2031-2036 period unless new major projects are introduced.

Urgent Collaboration: The overwhelming consensus was that government and business "cannot afford to work in silos" to capitalise on opportunities like the 2032 Games and the rapidly growing population.

Infrastructure Delivery: State and Local Government panels, including Deputy Premier Jarrod Bleijie and three Mayors, discussed the opportunities and challenges of delivering necessary infrastructure ahead of the 2032 Games.

Private Sector Role: The period between 2031-2036 presents a "huge opportunity" for the private sector to build on government funding, delivering new infrastructure and industries to meet regional demands.

Ms Zubrinich noted that without strong collaboration, the region risks "falling behind on critical infrastructure and failing to meet the needs of our growing region," re-affirming the forum's role as a critical platform for driving regional growth and investment.

The event, attended by over 90 guests, successfully fostered dialogue across all tiers of government and the business community.