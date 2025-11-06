Community College invests in Nambour’s future with new campus opening

Young people in the Nambour region who have struggled with traditional schooling are set to gain a vital new education pathway, with Kairos Community College opening a fee-free Special Assistance School campus in January 2026. This commitment is a significant part of the wave of investment and revitalisation sweeping the town, promising hope and new opportunities for local youth.

The college, which has a successful track record, including a 100% QCE attainment rate and twice receiving the Fisher Education Provider of the Year Award, offers a crucial alternative for students in Years 10–12 who have disengaged from mainstream education.

Tony Andrews, Executive Principal, highlighted the core mission: “Bringing Kairos to Nambour means more young people can access a small, supportive learning environment close to home. Our model prioritises relationships, wellbeing, and flexible pathways so students can rebuild confidence and re-engage with their education".

The Nambour campus will initially operate from a temporary site at 66-68 Currie Street in 2026. Construction is scheduled to begin on a purpose-built, modern facility at 32 Coronation Avenue, expected to be completed in 2027. The central location is designed to serve students not only from Nambour but also surrounding communities, including Palmwoods, Maroochydore, and Maleny.

The college will phase in its program, starting with Year 10 in 2026, adding Year 11 in 2027, and offering the full Year 10–12 program by 2028.

Kairos Community College already operates campuses in Deception Bay and Caloundra. Prospective students and their families can learn more at an Enrolment Information Morning in Nambour on Thursday, 13 November 2025. The information morning runs from 7:30 am to 8:30 am (with coffee/tea from 7:00 am) and will be held at the Small Change Café, on the corner of Currie & Bury Streets, Nambour.