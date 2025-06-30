Community digs deep for MIX FM’s Give Me 5

Sunshine Coast residents have once again shown their incredible generosity, raising over $314,000 through MIX FM’s annual Give Me 5 fundraiser for Wishlist. This year's donations push the total raised over 25 years past the $8 million mark, providing crucial support for healthcare services across the region.



The significant funds will be used to purchase life-changing medical equipment for the Sunshine Coast University Hospital (SCUH). A new cardiac ultrasound machine is a major step towards establishing a local paediatric cardiac service, reducing the need for an estimated 1200 children to travel to Brisbane annually for investigations and follow-up care. Additionally, two CO2 monitors will be acquired, which can significantly reduce the need for blood transfusions in premature babies, potentially saving them multiple procedures daily.



This year's fundraiser was championed by six-month-old Lennon Sims, born 11 weeks prematurely and weighing just 934 grams. His journey included two months in SCUH's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, an operation, and blood transfusions. The new equipment will directly benefit babies like Lennon, making a tangible difference to their early lives.



Beyond the medical equipment, the proceeds will also support vital mental health programs for children and provide accommodation and travel assistance for families facing extended hospital stays.



Brendan Hogan, CEO of Wishlist, expressed his gratitude, stating, "The Give Me 5 fundraiser is an iconic event on the Sunshine Coast calendar, which has again brought the community together to improve health in our region. Thank you to every person who donated, volunteered, or attended events – you have been part of a remarkable community effort."



The success of Give Me 5 is a testament to the Sunshine Coast community's ongoing commitment to improving local health outcomes and supporting those in need.