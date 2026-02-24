Gagalba to provide 6,000 new homes in Aura

Stockland has announced the first land release for Gagalba, the fourth and final suburb within its Aura masterplanned community on the Sunshine Coast. Upon completion, the new neighbourhood is expected to deliver 6,000 new dwellings, providing a significant boost to housing supply in one of Australia’s fastest-growing regions.

The initial release features lot sizes up to 480 square metres, with land becoming available for purchase starting Saturday, 28 February 2026. Settlements for this first phase are anticipated later this year, and the first residents are expected to move into their homes by mid-2027.

Located south of the suburb of Banya, Gagalba is positioned near the Bells Creek South corridor and the Bells Creek Arterial Road, offering direct access to the Bruce Highway. Stockland Development Director Josh Sondergeld noted that the project is a direct response to intensifying demand, with the Sunshine Coast population projected to exceed 500,000 by 2041.

"The Sunshine Coast continues to attract new residents who are drawn to its coastal lifestyle, and there's a clear need for more homes that offer choice, affordability and long-term liveability," Mr Sondergeld said.

The master plan for Gagalba includes a variety of amenities designed to support a self-contained community. Residents will eventually have access to:

Four proposed public and private schools.

Up to four childcare centres.

Four sports parks and several neighbourhood centres.

A retail precinct and a future centrepiece lake.

Additionally, the suburb will link into Aura’s broader infrastructure, which includes over 200 kilometres of walking paths and cycling veloways, as well as the Aura Town Centre, scheduled to open in 2027.

