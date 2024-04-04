Council backs volunteers with sports field maintenance funding

Eddie Muller, a 42-year-old local of the Sunshine Coast, has been a staple in the area's soccer community for over three decades. Starting his journey in the sport at 12, Muller now holds the roles of Vice-President of the Bli Bli United Football Club and President of the Sunshine Coast Churches Soccer Association. His dedication stems from the team spirit, atmosphere, and connections formed within these organisations.

The Sunshine Coast Council proudly supports local clubs like Bli Bli United, which are pivotal in enhancing community health and wellbeing. Muller emphasises the importance of teamwork and support in sports and life, celebrating the growth in soccer interest partly due to local successes like Matilda’s star Kyra Cooney-Cross. The club anticipates the addition of 30 new registrations for the 2024 season, including an all-girls under sevens team named the Bli Bli Queens.

Muller's commitment to volunteering is driven by the benefits of seeing children actively engage in sports, fostering friendships, and learning teamwork. The club recently benefitted from the Council’s Sports Field Maintenance Funding Program, aiding in field upkeep and allowing the allocation of funds towards equipment and lower family fees. This support is crucial for volunteer-run clubs in maintaining high-quality facilities.

Council’s funding program offers up to three years of financial aid to non-profit organisations responsible for sports field maintenance, marking the Council's commitment to community sport and the volunteers like Muller who are the backbone of these initiatives. This year, Bli Bli United Football Club celebrates its 40th anniversary within the Churches Association, which is observing its 50th year, inviting players and volunteers of all ages to join and enrich the community.