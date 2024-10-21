Council seeks community input on shorebird conservation plan

Sunshine Coast residents are being encouraged to contribute to the future of shorebird protection by participating in a survey on the region's Shorebird Conservation Plan. The Council is reviewing the draft plan for 2025-2030, which focuses on safeguarding both migratory and resident shorebirds that inhabit the area’s coastal regions.

Migratory shorebirds travel up to 10,000 km from places like Siberia and Alaska to the Sunshine Coast. Environment and Liveability Portfolio Councillor Maria Suarez highlighted the importance of local habitats such as Pumicestone Passage and the Maroochy River for these species, which face threats from human disturbance.

The draft plan proposes actions like closing key roosting sites during breeding seasons, increasing education on coexisting with wildlife, and protecting high-value habitats. Residents can have their say by completing the survey before November 18, 2024.

For more information, visit haveyoursay.sunshinecoast.qld.gov.au.