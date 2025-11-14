Council’s 2024–25 Annual Report released

Sunshine Coast Council has adopted its 2024–25 Annual Report, reflecting a focus on community engagement, local priorities, and delivering practical outcomes for the region. The report, adopted at the November Ordinary Meeting, details the Council’s performance across its Corporate Plan goals, legislative obligations, and financial information for the past financial year.

Mayor Rosanna Natoli noted the report demonstrates the Council’s commitment to aligning with community values and responding to the issues that matter most to residents.

Key outcomes highlighted in the report include a range of significant achievements:

A unique affordable housing project was delivered at Marcoola for key workers.

Council secured $152 million in external funding for infrastructure and economic development initiatives.

Major events held across the region delivered $106 million in economic return.

Strategy Achievements

The report also outlined performance against key regional strategies:

The Community Strategy saw the completion of a refreshed strategy and new Action Plan 2024–2029. Community initiatives included the Shine a Light on Racism campaign, the Stretch Reconciliation Action Plan, and the opening of new community spaces like the Namba Meeting Place and the upgraded Kawana Aquatic Centre.

Under the Environment and Liveability Strategy, more than 200 hectares of land were secured for conservation and recreation. Other key actions included critical coastal planning, sharing the 2024 Biodiversity Report, and planning for cascading climate hazards with Noosa Council.

The Regional Economic Development Strategy reported that the region’s Gross Regional Product reached $26.33 billion, progressing towards the 2033 goal of a $33 billion economy. The Council supported 112,393 employment opportunities in high-value industries and provided 8,450 specialist advice services to small businesses.

Levy-Funded Initiatives

Community levy contributions supported several key initiatives, including:

The Environment Levy funded the acquisition of an additional 141 hectares of land for conservation.

The Arts and Heritage Levy provided funding of $450,000 to 26 arts and heritage groups and events.

provided funding of to 26 arts and heritage groups and events. The Transport Levy continued to fund projects like trialing new bus services and improving safety for vulnerable pedestrians.