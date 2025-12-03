Disaster hardship assistance for Noosa

Fourteen suburbs and several targeted streets across Noosa Shire have been activated for Personal Hardship Assistance in the wake of recent severe storms.

Residents in an additional four localities throughout Moreton Bay can also access the support, bringing total eligible suburbs in the Moreton council area to 65.

Households can apply for funding to cover emergency recovery needs such as replacing spoiled food, and there are a number of income-tested grants for those uninsured.

Hardship assistance for last week’s hailstorms is now available to eligible residents of Moreton Bay, Noosa, Redland and Sunshine Coast, funded under the joint Commonwealth-state Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements (DRFA).

Today’s new personal hardship activations cover:

Noosa: Boreen Point, Como, Cooran, Cooroibah, Cootharaba, Doonan, Kin Kin, Lake Macdonald, Noosa North Shore, Peregian Beach, Pinbarren, Ridgewood, Ringtail Creek, Tinbeerwah.

Noosa (targeted streets): Black Mountain, Cooroy, Cooroy Mountain, Federal, Noosa Heads, Pomona, Sunrise Beach.

Moreton Bay: Kobble Creek, Moodlu, Mount Glorious, Mount Samson.

Visit www.qld.gov.au/disasterhelp to see all activated locations, check eligibility criteria, and to apply for grants.

Queenslanders can also call the 24/7 Queensland Community Recovery Hotline on 1800 173 349 for information and applications.