Efficiency grants open to Coast businesses

Almost $8 million is available to businesses in Fisher under round two of the Energy Efficiency Grants for Small and Medium Sized Enterprises – a program based on the funding platform established by the previous Coalition Government.

Eligible businesses can apply for funding from Wednesday, 28 February 2024, to assist them in lowering their energy use and improve their energy efficiency.

Sunshine Coast MP, Andrew Wallace welcomed the next round of funding, which comes as hundreds of businesses across the Region contend with crippling energy costs, soaring inflation, a skilled workforce crisis, and cost of living pressures which are putting many at risk of cuts and closure.

“The Sunshine Coast is the small business capital of Australia, and it’s those innovative small and family businesses across Fisher which make it the place of choice to learn, earn and retire. But the ability to start, own, and operate a business is becoming increasingly difficult as the Federal Labor Government jumps from crisis to crisis,” Mr Wallace said.

Businesses can apply for up to $25,000 to address energy insufficiencies. This includes installing energy monitoring systems, improving space and water heating systems. The grant opportunity guidelines which offer a more comprehensive list can be found on the Federal Government Grants Hub at www.business.gov.au.

Applications are scheduled to close on Monday April 8, however they may close early if allocated funds are exhausted, so businesses are encouraged to submit their application as soon as possible.

Find out more at https://business.gov.au/grants-and-programs/energy-efficiency-grants-for-small-and-medium-enterprises-round-2.