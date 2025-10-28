Firefighting fleet returns home to gear up for summer

McDermott Aviation's fleet of heavy-lift firefighting helicopters has returned to Australia after an international deployment assisting wildfire operations in Greece, bolstering the nation's aerial firefighting capabilities ahead of an anticipated hot summer.

A Boeing 747 carrying six of the company’s helicopters landed at Toowoomba Wellcamp Airport early Friday morning, en route from Athens. This arrival marked the return of part of what is described as one of the world's largest privately owned firefighting helicopter fleets.

Two Bell 214ST helicopters were offloaded at Toowoomba and transported to McDermott Aviation's Sunshine Coast base where they will undergo reassembly and preparation for operational readiness. The remaining four Bell 214B helicopters continued on the 747 to Western Australia, where McDermott’s WA-based team will prepare them for that state's fire season.

The return of these aircraft is timely, as authorities across several states are preparing for heightened bushfire activity, with early forecasts indicating dry conditions and above-average temperatures in many regions.

John McDermott, Founder and President of McDermott Aviation, emphasised the importance of the return, stating, “After supporting firefighting efforts across Europe, some of our crews and aircraft have returned home to strengthen our capability as we prepare to protect Australian communities this bushfire season”. He added that the aircraft's return had "bolstered our assets," allowing the company to position them across Australia to be ready to respond where needed most.

McDermott Aviation, established in 1982 and headquartered on the Sunshine Coast, is Australia's largest privately owned helicopter operator. The company’s fleet exceeds 50 helicopters and includes the world’s largest collection of Bell 214 series aircraft, specifically operating 15 Bell 214Bs and 14 Bell 214STs. While the company operates globally, including in Greece and North America, its founder affirmed, "our heart is here in Australia".

Four McDermott Aviation aircraft remain in Greece to continue Search and Rescue operations. The company specialises in services including aerial firefighting, heavy lifting, and emergency response, maintaining bases across Australia, including New South Wales and Western Australia.