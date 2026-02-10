Free parking returns to Caloundra CBD

Paid parking will be removed from the Caloundra CBD starting 2 March 2026, as Sunshine Coast Council moves to boost local business and improve visitor accessibility. While fees are being scrapped, time limit restrictions will remain in place in signed areas to ensure regular turnover of spaces for shoppers and locals.

The decision follows a collaborative effort between the Council and business leaders to support the precinct’s mix of cafes, services, and shops. Sunshine Coast Division 2 Councillor Terry Landsberg stated that the initiative strikes a necessary balance for the busy town centre.

“Removing paid parking while retaining time limits makes it simpler and more welcoming for people to spend time here, while still ensuring parking spaces remain available for everyone,” Cr Landsberg said.

For local businesses, the move is seen as a vital economic catalyst. Caloundra Chamber of Commerce President Michael Shadforth described the change as a "practical boost" that will help sustain the momentum of the growing precinct. Similarly, Caloundra Business Alliance Chair Kim McCosker noted that the announcement sends a "clear signal" that Caloundra is open for business and ready to thrive as a premier browsing destination.

Mayor Rosanna Natoli emphasised that the policy shift is a tangible step in backing the community. "This is a practical step that supports a thriving Caloundra CBD and delivers real benefit," she said.

The transition marks a commitment to evolving the area into one of South-East Queensland's top destinations over the next five years. Visitors are encouraged to remain mindful of signage to avoid penalties as the new system begins.