Garden Expo cultivates four decades of success

The Queensland Garden Expo is set to celebrate its 40th anniversary with a special extended four-day event from 4-7 July at the Nambour Showgrounds. This landmark occasion marks four decades of the Expo's significant contribution to Australia's horticultural landscape, attracting close to a million visitors and injecting over $200 million into the Sunshine Coast economy since its inception in 1985. Event Manager Marion Beazley highlighted the Expo's growth from a local initiative to a gardener’s paradise, drawing attendees from far and wide.

This year's event will feature Australia’s largest gardening speaker program with beloved figures like Costa Georgiadis and Sophie Thomson, alongside over 360 exhibitors including more than 55 growers and nurseries. Attendees can expect a rich tapestry of gardening knowledge, products, and the return of popular attractions like the Poultry Spectacular and the Kitchen Garden. The Expo also honors long-time exhibitors, with Peter Heaton of Heatons Nursery sharing his experiences over the years, including the evolution of the event's scheduling due to weather challenges.

With something for everyone, from gardening novices to enthusiasts, the Expo promises a comprehensive celebration of gardening culture.

The addition of an extra day aims to enhance the visitor experience, offering more opportunities to explore the vast offerings, participate in educational talks, and engage with the gardening community. Children under 15 enjoy free entry, ensuring a family-friendly environment complete with a giant kids’ playground. For more information and tickets, visit www.qldgardenexpo.com.au.