Have your say on future water and wastewater services

Unitywater is asking the community to take part in a short survey to share their views on what matters most to them to help inform how the utility plans water and wastewater services for the future.

Unitywater Executive Manager Customer Experience, Katherine Gee, said the online survey was open to everyone in the Moreton Bay, Sunshine Coast and Noosa regions and formed part of a broader customer research program.

“We have a number of programs throughout the year where we hear directly from customers about our services and their experience with us, and this is an opportunity to expand that conversation with even more of our customers,” she said.

“Our services go beyond public health – they help create more liveable communities, support green spaces, protect cleaner waterways, and contribute to a more circular economy, and as our region continues to rapidly grow – expected to reach 1.4 million people by 2046, we’re planning carefully for the essential services that support everyday life, enable new homes and support economic growth.”

Ms Gee said with the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games on the horizon, emerging technologies and rising cost pressures impacting affordability, it was an opportune time to hear what mattered most to customers.

“This is an opportunity for you to tell us what you value in terms of service quality, reliability and value for money so that we can better plan our water and wastewater services into the future.”

Ms Gee said the survey was easy to complete in less than ten minutes and customers who complete the survey can opt into the draw to win a $100 gift card.

The survey will be available online from 20 February – 6 March at www.unitywater.com/customer-survey and in-person with the Unitywater team at the following community pop-ups:

• 24 February – Noosa Civic, outside The Athlete’s Foot

• 25 February – Sunshine Plaza ground floor, outside Factorie

• 4 March – Kawana Shoppingworld, outside Woolworths.