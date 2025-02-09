Help shape future dog exercise areas

With over 54,000 registered dogs on the Sunshine Coast, the Council is seeking community input on a new Dog Exercise Area Plan and Network Blueprint to balance the needs of dog owners, the wider community, and the environment.

The draft plan proposes expanded and improved dog-friendly spaces, including larger off-leash areas, fenced zones, and unique features such as water play areas. It also includes sustainability measures to ensure recreational areas align with the region’s environmental values and education initiatives to promote responsible dog ownership.

Mayor Rosanna Natoli said the plan aimed to create a safe, inclusive, and environmentally responsible network of dog exercise areas across the region.

“This is about ensuring our parks, beaches, and reserves meet the needs of dog owners while respecting our natural surroundings and the broader community,” she said.

The Sunshine Coast currently offers more than 15km of off-leash and 18km of on-leash dog-friendly areas, with 47 formal off-leash locations. The draft plan outlines recommendations for 65 designated off-leash areas in response to the region’s growing population.

Residents can provide feedback until February 28 via an online survey or attend pop-up sessions across the region.

For more details and to have your say, visit haveyoursay.sunshinecoast.qld.gov.au.