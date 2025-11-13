Hilltop thrills and lookout chills

A bold new vision for a district level park in the hinterland is taking shape, thanks to the passionate input of the local community.

Sunshine Coast Council thanked residents for their feedback on the draft concept plan for Maleny District Park, with locals contributing insights to help shape the park’s future.

Division 5 Councillor Winston Johnston said the community’s ideas and feedback had been instrumental in shaping the concept plan for the new district recreation park which would complement the other recreation offerings in the Maleny Community Precinct.

“The new district park will be a place for our community to come and enjoy the outdoors together, as they experience all that our vibrant town centre and surrounds have to offer,” Cr Johnston said.

“In May this year we shared the draft concept plan, asking if we got it right and I’m pleased to say our community answered with enthusiasm.

“We received just under 2,300 views of the project site and almost 160 submissions – a fantastic result that shows how much people care about the future of this park.

“Your feedback helped us refine the concept plan to ensure it reflects the needs and values of the Maleny community.”

Four distinct areas with a variety of experiences

The draft concept plan for Maleny District Park sets the blueprint for the park’s long-term multi-staged development which will be subject to future budget allocations.

It proposes four distinct areas, each offering a unique experience:

The Lookout – A scenic picnic area along North Maleny Road, with trails and sweeping views across the precinct. It received a 4 or 5-star rating out of five stars from 57 per cent of respondents, with strong support for new paths and picnic areas.

– A scenic picnic area along North Maleny Road, with trails and sweeping views across the precinct. It received a 4 or 5-star rating out of five stars from 57 per cent of respondents, with strong support for new paths and picnic areas. The Bails – A relaxed gathering space near the old Fairview Milking Bails, featuring open lawns, picnic spots and a small playground. It was rated 4 or 5 stars out of five stars by 53 per cent of respondents, with calls for more nature-based play and shaded seating.

– A relaxed gathering space near the old Fairview Milking Bails, featuring open lawns, picnic spots and a small playground. It was rated 4 or 5 stars out of five stars by 53 per cent of respondents, with calls for more nature-based play and shaded seating. The Hill – A more adventurous zone next to Cloudwalk Estate, with a proposed mountain bike skills course, ‘mega’ slide and wetland views. It received a 4 or 5-star rating out of five stars from 54 per cent of respondents, with the bike course and trails among the most popular features.

– A more adventurous zone next to Cloudwalk Estate, with a proposed mountain bike skills course, ‘mega’ slide and wetland views. It received a 4 or 5-star rating out of five stars from 54 per cent of respondents, with the bike course and trails among the most popular features. The Hub – The park’s activity heart, with a fenced dog area, youth zone, toilets, multi-sports courts and picnic facilities. This area received the highest support, with 58 per cent rating it 4 or 5 stars out of five stars, and strong backing for youth and dog-friendly features.

Cr Johnston said the four areas would be linked by an expanded trail network and supported by convenient parking.

“We’ve designed each space to reflect the natural beauty of the area while incorporating the ideas our community told us matter most,” he said.

Just over half of respondents felt the draft plan captured the essence of the area, inspired by Obi Obi Creek and the surrounding farmlands.

A further 25 per cent were unsure, offering valuable suggestions for refinement that have been considered and incorporated where possible.

What’s next?

Council is now refining the concept plan based on community feedback.

The top five priorities identified for Stage 1 at “The Hub” zone include:

a youth activity area

toilet facilities

a primary footpath network

a linking trail network

a fenced dog exercise area.

Once finalised, the plan will be presented to Council for endorsement and shared with the community via the Have your Say Sunshine Coast website.

“This is a park for the people of Maleny, and we’re committed to getting it right,” Cr Johnston said.