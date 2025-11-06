Jetstar to start flying Sunshine Coast to Singapore via Bali

The Sunshine Coast is set to make history, with Jetstar today announcing the launch of direct flights from Sunshine Coast Airport (SCA) to Singapore via Bali. These services will connect the region to the world like never before.

Commencing March 2026, the new service marks the first direct connection between the Sunshine Coast and Southeast Asia providing seamless access to one of the world’s most dynamic travel and business hubs - and onward connectivity to more than 100 global destinations.

Sunshine Coast Airport CEO Chris Mills said the announcement represents a transformational moment for the region in terms of growth and global reach.

“This is a game changer for the Sunshine Coast,” Mr Mills said.

“For the first time, locals can fly direct to Bali for an island holiday. Our research shows that this is a highly sought after destination for locals.

“But it gets even better - after a short stop in Bali the flight continues on to Singapore – a global hub. Travelling to Singapore via Bali allows passengers to connect to destinations right across Asia, Europe and beyond.

It opens the world to our region and provides more opportunity for international travellers to land directly at our airport, only minutes from beautiful beaches and hinterland.

“The new route will strengthen the Sunshine Coast’s position as a global gateway for Queensland and enhance access for international visitors looking to explore the Sunshine Coast, Noosa and the wider region.”

The new Jetstar service will operate three times per week using the airline’s modern Airbus A321LR aircraft, offering more than 70,000 seats annually and delivering significant benefits for tourism, trade, and local businesses.

Jetstar Group CEO Stephanie Tully said the airline was proud to be leading the way in opening new international connections for the Sunshine Coast.

"We’re proud to be the first airline to connect the Sunshine Coast to Bali and Singapore. It’s a great win for travellers wanting an easy international getaway.

“With direct flights to Bali, travellers can trade hours on the road to Brisbane for extra time in paradise and enjoy more of what makes this island paradise so special.

“Jetstar is proud to be the largest carrier operating in South-East Queensland and we’re excited to continue expanding our network to meet strong low fares demand.”

To celebrate today’s announcement, Jetstar is launching a 48-hour Route Launch Sale with one-way sale fares from Sunshine Coast to Bali (Denpasar) available from midday Queensland time from just $199^ at Jetstar.com.

Local member for Maroochydore, the Hon. Fiona Simpson said the new route is a significant step forward for the region – opening up new economic opportunities for local businesses and travel options.

“It’s really exciting to see another international route direct to the Sunshine Coast. Australians love Bali and Singapore and this new service gives travellers another convenient choice for a direct route home or an additional stopover on their journey.

“This is fantastic news for tourism on the Sunshine Coast, opening up new opportunities for local businesses and helping to showcase our region to more visitors.”

Tourism Events Queensland CEO, Craig Davidson said the new service strengthens Queensland’s international aviation connectivity and importantly boosts visitor access to one of the state’s most iconic regions.

“This is a win for the Sunshine Coast and for Queensland. For the first time, visitors can fly directly to the Sunshine Coast from Singapore, via Bali - opening up greater access to our state.

"This connectivity benefits the Sunshine Coast while positioning Queensland as a globally accessible destination, welcoming more travellers to explore our incredible state."

Sunshine Coast Mayor, Rosanna Natoli said the announcement reflects the region’s growing international profile.

“Direct flights to Bali and Singapore, will give our residents and businesses a world of opportunity right from their own backyard – it’s a great time to live and work on the Sunshine Coast.”

Jetstar currently operates direct services from Sunshine Coast Airport to Auckland, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Cairns, making it the airport’s largest carrier.

^Sale ends 12 noon QLD time/1pm AEDT Saturday 8 November 2025, unless sold out.