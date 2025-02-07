Community support for independent Fisher candidate

Momentum is building for independent candidate Keryn Jones in Fisher, with more than 80 locals attending the official opening of her campaign headquarters in Caloundra.

Held at 136 Bulcock Street, the event brought together volunteers, supporters, and community members, transforming the space into a hub for discussion and engagement. Attendees shared their vision for the region, highlighting a strong interest in independent leadership.

“This campaign is powered by the community, and tonight showed just how much enthusiasm there is for a fresh approach—one that prioritises local needs,” Jones said. “I’m incredibly grateful for the support and commitment from so many people who want to see positive change.”

The evening also saw the unveiling of new signage at the headquarters, funded by local donations. “It’s a great way to show that we’re here, ready to listen and work for Fisher,” Jones added.

With the campaign now in full swing, the headquarters will serve as a central hub for volunteers, events, and community engagement. Residents are encouraged to visit, learn more about the campaign, and get involved in shaping the future of the region.