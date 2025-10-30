Kings Beach carols are back

The much-loved Kings Beach Christmas Carols have been missed for 5 years, but they are officially returning this year, promising to light up the local amphitheatre for residents and tourists this festive season.

The community-favourite event, last held in 2019, will take place on Saturday December 13 2025, with major support from BIG4 Caloundra as the Activation Partner.

The return of the carols is set to be a highlight of the Sunshine Coast Christmas calendar, offering a free, family-friendly celebration of the festive spirit, music, and community connection.

Kings Beach Carols Event Information

Date: Saturday 13 December 2025, 4-8pm.

Location: Kings Beach Amphitheatre, Caloundra

Kings Beach Amphitheatre, Caloundra Entry: Free, but online ticket registration is required for planning and safety purposes. Further details www.caloundra.com.au

The 2025 Kings Beach Christmas Carols will feature special Big4 Caloundra Activation areas, so make sure you follow Uncover Caloundra and Big4 Caloundra on socials to stay up to date!

Interested parties can reach out to Kim and the Caloundra Business Alliance by emailing kim@4ingredients.com.au.

For more details on sponsorship options or to get involved see here: forms.microsoft.com/r/pVTq9aTWvt

Angus Booker, CEO of BIG4 Caloundra, said he is thrilled to help bring the event back to the community.

“The Kings Beach Carols are an iconic part of Caloundra’s calendar, and we’ve all truly missed them.



“They bring our community together; creating special memories for families, friends, and neighbours, while showcasing our beautiful coastline and vibrant local spirit to visitors.



“BIG4 Caloundra is proud to be both a leading tourism destination and a significant local employer here on the Sunshine Coast.

“We’re immensely proud to come on board as the Activation Partner, helping to revive this much-loved event for the region.



“We can’t wait to see the Kings Beach Amphitheatre come alive again - festively transformed and filled with families celebrating the start of the holiday season.”