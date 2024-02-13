Information for the 2024 Local Government Elections

Visit the Queensland Electoral Commission (QEC) to see who has nominated for Mayor and Councillors for your local council area.

The Queensland Electoral Commission (QEC) website. The authoritative web site for all the information about the 2024 Local Government Elections.

Checking your enrolment

Apply to work at the election

Finding your nearest polling booth

Applying for a postal vote

Candidates

Disclosures

Election facts

and much more

If your a candidate, we're happy to receive information about you, your policies and aspirations for the Sunshine Coast. Simply email editor (at) viewnews.com.au