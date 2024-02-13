Information for the 2024 Local Government Elections
Quick Links
Visit the Queensland Electoral Commission (QEC) to see who has nominated for Mayor and Councillors for your local council area.
The Queensland Electoral Commission (QEC) website. The authoritative web site for all the information about the 2024 Local Government Elections.
- Checking your enrolment
- Apply to work at the election
- Finding your nearest polling booth
- Applying for a postal vote
- Candidates
- Disclosures
- Election facts
- and much more
If your a candidate, we're happy to receive information about you, your policies and aspirations for the Sunshine Coast. Simply email editor (at) viewnews.com.au