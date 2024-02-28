Maiden journey for Sunshine Coast’s largest all-carbon catamaran

In a landmark development for maritime innovation, Cure Marine, a Sunshine Coast boat-building company, has launched the 'Cure Custom 70', a pioneering 70-foot all-carbon fibre catamaran, from Mooloolaba. This vessel marks the first of its kind constructed in Australia in the last five years and represents a significant leap in the global boat-building industry. The 'Cure Custom 70', named 'Noir' by its new owners Allan and Michele Larkin, is designed for sailing, diving, and family adventures, featuring four queen-size cabins and six built-in fridges.

Crafted in Cure Marine’s cutting-edge Coolum Industrial Estate facility, the catamaran benefits from the southern hemisphere's largest 3D printer, provided by sister company Zone RV, which significantly reduced tooling and prototype production times. Cure Marine CEO Carl Bird highlighted the launch as the commencement of a new chapter for the company, underlining its commitment to innovation and its strengthened position in the boat-building sector. He also acknowledged the crucial support from Sunshine Coast Council in realizing this groundbreaking project.

The Sunshine Coast Council, through its Head of Economic Development Chris Le Serve, praised Cure Marine’s achievement for its contribution to the region's economic development, aligning with the Regional Economic Development Strategy 2013-2033 goals. Cure Marine, gearing up for further expansion with new ranges and a state-of-the-art facility in 2024, is actively seeking skilled individuals for future projects, emphasising its ongoing contribution to the local job market and the broader maritime industry.

Cure Marine CEO Carl Bird and team with new owners Allan and Michele Larkin | The 70-foot catamaran was crafted within Cure Marine's boat building facility at Coolum Industrial Estate.

For future employment opportunities at Cure Marine visit www.curemarine.com.au or send a letter of introduction and CV to info@curemarine.com.au.