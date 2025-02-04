Naomi McQueen to contest Fairfax for Labor

Queensland Labor has selected Naomi McQueen, a local air traffic controller, as its candidate for the federal seat of Fairfax in the upcoming election.



McQueen, who lives in Twin Waters with her husband and teenage children, says she is committed to addressing cost-of-living pressures, which she sees as the most pressing issue for families in the electorate. She pointed to Labor’s recent tax cuts, $300 power bill rebates, and rent assistance increases as key measures helping households, warning that a Peter Dutton-led LNP government would put these at risk.

With a background in security and counterterrorism studies, McQueen is preparing for a tough contest in Fairfax, which is currently held by the LNP with a 9% margin. She criticized the LNP’s opposition to Labor’s cost-of-living measures and described its nuclear energy policy as “risky and expensive.”

“Peter Dutton and Ted O’Brien have taken this community for granted,” McQueen said. “Fairfax deserves better.”