Narrow window to have your say on Coochin Creek tourist park

Pumicestone Passage at the area that will be most impacted.

A coalition of ten community organisations is urging residents to make submissions during the short community consultation period for the controversial Coochin Creek Tourist Park development application which closes on 17 November.

This narrow window represents the only stage of public consultation available following the Ministerial Call-In by the Hon. Jarrod Bleijie MP, Deputy Premier and Planning Minister. The coalition emphasises that this is a crucial opportunity for the public to speak up before the Minister makes his arbitrary decision which cannot be appealed.

“This is the community’s one and only chance to have a say,” a community coalition spokesperson said.

“Every submission counts — and helps determine whether planning decisions are made in the public interest or to serve private developers.”

Residents can access the submission template through coalition organisations’ websites and facebook pages and are urged to respond before the deadline.

Key Concerns

Community submissions are highlighting several serious issues including:

Impacts on water quality and biodiversity within the Ramsar-listed Pumicestone Passage ;

within the Ramsar-listed ; Conflict with the Northern Inter-Urban Break (NIUB) planning protections;

planning protections; Inadequate fire safety, access, and traffic infrastructure ;

; Non-compliance with Queensland Planning Regulation 2017 and ShapingSEQ 2023 ;

and ; Loss of local community amenity and risk to migratory shorebirds and nocturnal wildlife.

The deficiencies in the information response material provided by the applicant

Call to Action

The coalition of community groups believes that the Minister has a clear choice: uphold his department’s expert advice and protect the Northern Inter-Urban Break, or ignore it and erode public confidence in Queensland’s planning integrity.

The community has concerns — now it’s time for the public to formalise their objections. Submission information here . Every voice matters in ensuring our laws apply fairly, and our environment is protected without fear or favour.

Ministerial call-in page https://www.planning.qld.gov.au/planning-framework/development-assessment/ministerial-call-ins

Perspectives from the coalition of community groups.

Melva Hobson PSM, President OSCAR Inc.

The State Assessment and Referral Agency’s (SARA) recent assessment and recommended refusal of this application, clearly demonstrates this proposed tourist park is not consistent with a number of significant State Interests and for which, according to SARA, there is not an ‘’overriding need in the public interest" for the proposal on this sensitive site.

SARA makes reference to the Roys Rd access to and from the site including going through a 10km stretch of pine plantation that is identified as having high bushfire risk!

In the Bushfire Hazard Assessment and Management Plan report by North Coast Environmental Services, reference is made to the ‘’fire risk catchment’’ which surrounds the site on three sides from the Frizzo Connection Rd/Caloundra Rd in the NW to Landsborough and Beerwah and East of the Bruce Highway at Roys Rd to the coast and south to Donnybrook. (North Coast Environmental Services p22) These areas are classed as ‘’High Potential Bushfire Intensity’’.

OSCAR asks why would any Minister consider putting people’s lives in potential danger for a development where there is no ‘’overriding need in the public interest?’

Narelle McCarthy, Advocacy and Engagement Manager, Sunshine Coast Environment Council (SCEC)

The Sunshine Coast Environment Council (SCEC) reiterates its strong concerns regarding the proposed tourist park following the release of the developer’s information response.

SCEC’s concerns have been further reinforced by the deficiencies and lack of documentation provided by the applicant in its response to the information request. It remains evident that this development is incompatible with the environmental values of this sensitive location and contrary to the intent of the Northern Inter-Urban Break (NIUB).

“The region’s tourism appeal lies in preserving the natural amenity and integrity of our green belt and the Pumicestone Passage,” Ms McCarthy said. “True sustainable tourism celebrates and protects these natural assets through low-impact, nature-based recreation — not large-scale developments that threaten their character and ecological value.”

SCEC is urging the community to make their voices heard and call on the Planning Minister to refuse the application in order to protect the region’s natural and cultural heritage and uphold the public interest.

Claire Brown, President Wildlife Queensland - Sunshine Coast and Hinterland Branch

Pumicestone Passage is an important ecological area known for its diverse marine life as well as abundant birdlife, including migratory shorebirds. Human disturbance is a major threat to migratory shorebirds and can have a significant impact on the quality of habitat available to them.

Talking about and just hoping this development won’t happen doesn’t count, action is needed. Please write a submission to the Minister urging him to protect this area from inappropriate development.

Elisa Weiser, President, Caloundra Residents Association (CRA)

SARA has recommended refusal of the proposal. It found in its assessment that there would not be a significant adverse economic, social or environmental impact on the community if the development is not carried out. At the same time, there are significant environmental risks and it is incompatible with the values of the Northern Interurban Break. These findings confirm the concerns of community groups as well as the Sunshine Coast Council when they were the assessment manager. The only significant state interest the Minister should really need to consider is environmental. We call on the Minister to do the right thing and refuse the proposal. The developer already has approval for a smaller eco-style facility. CRA supports tourism opportunities in the right place, but this big 4 style facility is absolutely the wrong location.

Dylan Daley, President, Northern Inter Urban Break Integrity Assoc. Inc.

The Northern Inter Urban Break green belt between Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast is all that is left in South East Queensland to prevent a megatropolis becoming a reality; that is, continuous urban development stretching from Coolangatta to Noosa. If approved, this Big4 style Tourist Park development would set a precedent for this internationally renowned green belt to be carved up and buried under asphalt, steel and concrete. By refusing this application the Deputy Premier would be acting for the greater good.

Richard Ogden, Bribie Island Environmental Protection Association (BIEPA):

“SARA has already advised refusal because this development fails to comply with regulations and offers no public benefit. The risks to traffic safety, flooding, and the fragile coastal environment are severe. This proposal belongs in an established tourist zone — not on the banks of one of Australia’s most sensitive wetlands.”

Renay Wells, President, Take Action for Pumicestone Passage (TAPP Inc.)

“Take Action for Pumicestone Passage (TAPP) formally objects to the proposed Coochin Creek Tourist Park development. The development threatens water quality, hydrological stability, and habitat integrity for migratory shorebirds protected under international treaties. It conflicts with the intent of nature-based tourism, increases flooding and stormwater risks, and introduces unacceptable traffic and safety hazards.

TAPP urges the Minister to respect his department’s expert advice, uphold Queensland’s planning integrity, and refuse the application in line with SARA’s recommendation and community expectations”.

Shannan Roy, Local Resident (Coochin Creek):

“Despite being promoted as a light-footprint eco park, this proposal is a high-impact, Big4-style tourist development. It will bring noise, light, and vehicle pollution to a peaceful rural area and damage the Ramsar-listed Pumicestone Passage. As someone whose family built Roys Road and farmed this land for generations, I can say with certainty this is the wrong place for this kind of development.”

*Pumicestone Passage at the area that will be most impacted by the development of the Tourist Park and the Music festival site.

This photo shows the area called the “Narrows” with Bullock Creek entering from the eastern side. Further right on the photo is the area known as “The Skids” and further to the right, the large area is Tripcony Bight. This was generally the “null” area or the meeting of the tides from north and south and is a sensitive and protected area of the passage. The narrow strip of water entering from the right side of the photo is Coochin Creek.

The Music Festival site drains into Coochin Creek and into the Passage. Any contamination entering Coochin Creek is transported north into the northern end of the Passage to ultimately exit via Caloundra Bar.

The small area in the left side is the site of the Tourist Park which drains into the Passage.

Due to Tidal Phasing, the Passage has a slow northerly flow of water from the southern end to the Caloundra Bar. This feature is responsible for maintaining the Estuary at the Skids and the Narrows, otherwise it would slowly close.