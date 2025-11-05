New AI tool simplifies development advice

Sunshine Coast residents seeking to undertake property development, from minor renovations to new constructions, now have access to an AI-powered online tool designed to simplify the planning process. The new AI Development Assistant provides instant, reliable, and tailored guidance anytime, which aims to reduce stress and confusion for those unfamiliar with development applications.

The tool is designed to support early planning decisions for various projects, including adding a shed, building a granny flat, or undertaking a major renovation or extension. By guiding users through key questions, the assistant helps them understand what development applications may be required for their land without needing prior technical knowledge or all project details upfront. This accessibility allows residents to explore their options and receive answers when it is convenient, including after hours or on weekends.

Sunshine Coast Mayor Rosanna Natoli stated that the initiative is focused on making advice more accessible for the community. "This new tool gives residents the ability to explore their options and get answers when it suits them," Mayor Natoli said. The tool is a commitment by the Council to embrace technology that improves the experience for residents by delivering smarter services that support confident planning and building.

The AI Development Assistant is delivered by myLot, a recognised national leader in AI-powered planning technology. The project was made possible through the Australian Government's Housing Support Program, an investment intended to improve planning systems and support better housing outcomes in the community.

Anyone considering development and seeking guidance can access the tool via Council’s website by searching ‘AI Development Assistant’.