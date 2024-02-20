New fund to deliver benefits to Borumba Pumped Hydro communities

The Queensland State Government has announced a new investment, fuelled by the Borumba Pumped Hydro Project on the Sunshine Coast, which promises to bring substantial benefits to local communities. An initial $5 million investment aims to revitalise essential services and develop recreational infrastructure in the region. The restoration of family health services in Imbil, which lost its private clinic a year ago, is a priority. Additionally, the investment will support the development of mountain bike and walking trails, as well as the expansion of the Mary Valley rail trail, enhancing the area's appeal as a tourist destination.

This funding is part of a broader initiative by the Queensland State Government and Queensland Hydro, highlighting their commitment to renewable energy projects and the positive impact these can have on local communities. The Borumba Pumped Hydro Project is seen as a crucial step towards meeting Queensland's renewable energy targets while offering significant economic and social benefits to the regions involved.

Key figures, including Minister Mick de Brenni, Queensland Hydro CEO Kieran Cusack, and local government representatives, have expressed their support for the investment. They emphasise the importance of community engagement in shaping these projects to ensure they meet local needs and aspirations. The draft Community Benefits Framework, open for public input until April 26, 2024, is a critical part of this process, aiming to ensure that the project delivers lasting positive outcomes for the community.

This initiative reflects a broader trend towards integrating renewable energy projects with community development, promising not only environmental benefits but also a boost to local health services, tourism, and recreation.