New Year’s fireworks return after community outcry

The Sunshine Coast Council has announced the return of the traditional midnight fireworks display at Mooloolaba for New Year’s Eve, following significant community feedback after the event was cancelled last year. The re-introduction of the midnight show is set to make New Year’s Eve "double the fun" for locals and visitors.

Sunshine Coast Mayor Rosanna Natoli confirmed the decision, stating that the Council had listened to the public. “Last year our community told us they wanted to see midnight fireworks return and we listened,” Mayor Natoli said.

The Council is supporting four fireworks displays across three locations this New Year’s Eve, combining the late-night display with several family-friendly events.

Event Details

Mooloolaba

Fireworks: The two displays will be launched from an offshore barge, offering visibility from multiple points, including Maroochydore Beach, Alexandra Headland, and Point Cartwright.

The two displays will be launched from an offshore barge, offering visibility from multiple points, including Maroochydore Beach, Alexandra Headland, and Point Cartwright. 8.30pm.

Midnight.

Entertainment: From 5pm to midnight, attendees can enjoy light entertainment, including buskers, music, and roving performers from the HMAS Lookout to the Northern Parklands.

From 5pm to midnight, attendees can enjoy light entertainment, including buskers, music, and roving performers from the HMAS Lookout to the Northern Parklands. Transport: The Council encourages attendees to leave the car at home, with increased Translink services (the 600 and 620 routes) operating every 15 minutes from 6pm to 1.30am, offering 50c fares. A supervised BikePark is also available at Mooloolaba Esplanade opposite Meta Street.

Coolum

Fireworks: 8.30pm, as part of a family-friendly event.

8.30pm, as part of a family-friendly event. Entertainment: The Coolum Lions event will run from 5pm to 9pm and feature roving performers, food trucks, and light entertainment.

Caloundra

Fireworks: 9.30pm.

9.30pm. Entertainment: Located at the Kings Beach Amphitheatre from 4pm to 10pm, the event will include rides, face painting, roving entertainment, and food trucks.

All Sunshine Coast New Year's Eve events are strictly glass and alcohol free. The Council advises people to plan ahead, consider alternative viewing points, and stay safe.