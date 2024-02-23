OSCAR's Mayoral Forum

On Wednesday this week, the Organisation Sunshine Coast Association of Residents, known simply as OSCAR, held their Sunshine Coast Mayoral Forum ahead of the 2024 Local Government Elections. All the mayoral candidates participated with the MC for the night being Tony Wellington, former Mayor Noosa Shire.

Candidates:

Melinda “Min” Swan

Ashley Robinson

Wayne Parcell

Jason O’Pray

Rosanna Natoli

Michael Burgess

There was engaged, passionate and respectful audience of around 250 people in attendance. (The room was filled to overflowing.) They heard candidates present briefly about themselves, their credentials and their reasons for putting themselves forward for Mayor Sunshine Coast. A series of previously collected and curated questions was asked, with each candidate given a tightly controlled two minutes to respond. To round out the night, each candidate gave their concluding comments.

If you missed the evening or would like to recap what was said, here's the video of the night's proceedings in full.

*OSCAR is a non-partisan umbrella organisation representing member resident associations united by their determination that the Sunshine Coast and Noosa Planning Schemes serve the public interest.