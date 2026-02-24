Pathway to reach new heights

Construction is set to begin this month on a $4.2 million upgrade to the Sunshine Coast’s iconic Coastal Pathway, featuring a new elevated boardwalk designed to enhance accessibility and coastal views.

The project will seamlessly connect the Alex Bluff Foreshore to the Northern Parklands in Mooloolaba. A standout feature of the upgrade is an elevated boardwalk through the forest section, which will provide continuous wheelchair access from Maroochydore to Mooloolaba for the first time.

Sunshine Coast Mayor Rosanna Natoli emphasised that the upgrade reflects the community’s vision for a more inclusive region.

“Alex Bluff is one of our region’s most picturesque coastal destinations and I'm pleased to see we are delivering a design that is suitable for walkers, riders, families and people with mobility devices,” Mayor Natoli said.

The works will replace the existing 1.8-metre-wide path with a 3.5-metre-wide shared route. Additional improvements include new viewing platforms nestled among the tree-tops, increased seating, shade trees, and wildlife-friendly safety lighting.

The upgrade is part of the broader 73-kilometre Sunshine Coast Coastal Pathway, which stretches from Bells Creek to Coolum. Funding for the project is provided through a partnership between the Australian Government, Queensland Government, and Sunshine Coast Council as part of the South East Queensland (SEQ) City Deal.

Senator Corinne Mulholland noted the strategic importance of the investment ahead of the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games. She highlighted that such infrastructure provides "accessible, welcoming public spaces in iconic oceanfront locations right on Brisbane’s doorstep."

For the Sunshine Coast, these pathways represent a significant boost to local lifestyle and tourism amenity, ensuring the region remains a premier, accessible destination for both residents and international visitors.

Construction is expected to be completed by July 2026, subject to weather and site conditions.